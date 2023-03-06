Although the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been linked to Bijan Robinson with the No. 19 pick in April’s NFL Draft, budding star running back Rachaad White is confident the starting job will be his in 2023.

Staring RB Leonard Fournette is set to be released on the first day of the new league year, and with White still just 24 years old, it’s possible that Tampa Bay could take a running back in the draft, per Pro Football Talk.

That could include Texas Longhorns’ standout Bijan Robinson, who is expected to be one of the first running backs drafted.

The Buccaneers drafted White in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he’s ready to win the job regardless of who is competing at training camp.

“I don’t have no problem with Bijan,” White said, via PewterReport.com. “The thing is, at the end of the day, what I have learned even though I’m young — [from] my agent and what people in my circle taught me — it’s a business, we all know that. Tampa Bay has to do what’s best for Tampa Bay.

My coaches have to do what’s best for my coaches. Everybody has a little selfishness in them — you have to. Me, I’m selfless. You can draft Bijan, you can draft whoever, at the end of the day, I’m going to win that job, that’s just what I’ve always done.”

Confident words from the young back, who figures to play a big part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense next year, regardless of what happens in the draft.

Rachaad White ran 129 times for 481 yards and a touchdown for the Buccaneers last season, and heated up near the end of the year, cutting into Fournette’s touches as the weeks went on.

There’s a good chance he is the starting running back in 2023, but there should be much more clarity on that front after the draft.