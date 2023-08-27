Ryan Jensen might have played his last down in the NFL. Last season, the former Pro Bowl center suffered a knee injury that kept him out of the entire season. Now… the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled Ryan Jensen out for the season by placing him in the Injured Reserve list, per Ian Rapoport. Unfortunately, according to GM Jason Licht, it's possible that the center has played his last down in the NFL.

“The #Bucs will place C Ryan Jensen on season-ending Injury Reserve thanks to the complications from the knee injury that robbed him of nearly all of last season, (Buccaneers) GM Jason Licht announced. The injury is so significant that Jensen likely had played his last down in the NFL.”

Ryan Jensen suffered a knee injury during the 2022 offseason, supposedly ending his year. However, in a gutsy move, the center suited up for the Buccaneers' postseason game against the Cowboys after electing to not have surgery. Now, it's become increasingly clear that Jensen still wasn't 100% when he played in that game.

As of the time of writing, the Buccaneers have not revealed what the complications from the knee injury are. However, they seem to be severe enough to possibly end Jensen's career. Jensen was a former Pro Bowler and a key piece of the Bucs' championship in 2020. Losing him is a brutal blow for a Tampa Bay team looking to find their footing in the NFL.