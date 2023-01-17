As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady prepare to play the Dallas Cowboys in Monday’s wild-card matchup, the club gets positive words on the injury front.

At this point of the season, players are beaten up, looking for any way to keep their bodies healthy enough to play. With that said, it’s all hands on deck, and being available is always a good thing.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Buccaneers and Tom Brady receive great news concerning the status of offensive linemen Ryan Jensen and Donovan Smith, as well as cornerback Carlton Davis, who will all be available to play in Monday’s game.

Having both Jensen and Smith active solidifies an offensive line that will have their hands full dealing with a Cowboys pass rush led by Micah Parsons. Jensen, who is the center, missed all of the regular season with a knee injury. He’ll help Brady identify where blitz pressure could come from, while Smith, who has had foot issues, is the protecter of Brady’s blind side at the left tackle position. Even for a QB who has done and seen it all, max protection is never a bad thing.

Davis will be in the lineup after dealing with a shoulder injury. With wide receiver CeeDee Lamb looming for Dallas, the secondary also gets a boost by having one of their best players back.

There’s no telling how hurt these players are, but with this being playoff time, they will do what they can to be out there with their guys. This is no different for the Buccaneers, and if they are to advance, strength in numbers is key in that quest.