Much like the rest of us, Skip Bayless fondly remembers when Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback Tom Brady revealed that he was supposed to join a mystery team in free agency back in 2020 before he decided to run it back with the Bucs. The GOAT was so memorably quoted for saying, “you’re sticking with that motherf—-r” when questioning the aforementioned team’s decision to stick with their current quarterback as opposed to bringing in Brady.

On Saturday, UFC president Dana White dropped a shocking truth bomb about brokering a deal that would have allowed the Las Vegas Raiders to sign not only Brady but Rob Gronkowski as well back in the summer leading to the 2020 season. Once White made his revelation, everyone quickly realized that it was Derek Carr who Brady was referring to.

Even Skip Bayless couldn’t help but react to this shocking development:

WHAT?! Dana White and Gronk just told the story of how Dana had brokered a deal in 2020 of Brady/Gronk to the Raiders – but that Gruden blew it up at the last second. HOW HISTORY WOULD'VE CHANGED – for Gruden, Derek Carr, Raider Nation. Now Gruden takes another huge hit. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 21, 2022

Bayless pointed out how then-Raiders head coach Jon Gruden inexplicably decided to stick with Carr as opposed to signing Tom Brady. To be fair, Derek Carr is no scrub, but you have to realize that this is the GOAT we’re talking about here.

Remember Brady on The Shop w LeBron? Brady said 1 team wanted him, then didn't. His reaction was: "You're going to stick with THAT (bleep-bleeper)?" Now we find out he was referring to … Derek Carr. Wow. Harsh. But Gruden's decision to "blow up the deal" had stung Brady's pride — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 21, 2022

As Skip Bayless said in his tweets, Brady and Gronk to the Raiders would have absolutely changed the landscape of the league. Gruden and the Raiders ended up pulling the plug on the blockbuster deal at the last minute, though, and we will now never know what could have been.

What we can say for sure, however, is that Tom Brady is still feeling a bit salty about all this.