Tom Brady vendetta against Raiders? Buccaneers QB’s NSFW rant gets new life with latest bombshell

For many fans, UFC president Dana White’s revelation on how the Las Vegas Raiders changed their mind on a “done deal” for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski answers one of the biggest mysteries of modern NFL.

Back in 2021, Brady appeared on HBO’s The Shop and opened up about a team that initially expressed interest in him during his free agency in 2020 only to back out in the end. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star ranted and shared his confusion why the said team didn’t want him while they didn’t have the best QB in the first place.

“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that mother—–?’” Brady said at the time.

Of course the story went viral, with many theorizing about who that “mother******” of a QB that he’s talking about. All hopes of finding an answer to that question had been lost until White made the Raiders revelation during UFC 278.

According to White, Brady was already looking for houses amid his potential move to Las Vegas. Even Gronk himself confirmed that it’s exactly what happened, with then-Raiders head coach Jon Gruden nixing the deal.

Now it would be wrong to say with finality that it is really the Raiders that passed on Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, and Derek Carr was the QB Tom was talking about. However, the stories certainly align, and Gronk validated the events as well.

Maybe Brady will finally confirm it now that the story is out? We’re certainly hoping that’s the case.