As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look for their next offensive coordinator, the team has turned to one of Joe Burrow’s biggest mentors. The Buccaneers are hoping Burrow’s rapid growth would give Tom Brady a reason to stay in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers have interviewed Bengals’ quarterback coach Dan Pitcher for their open offensive coordinator vacancy, as announced by the team. Pitcher has been Cincinnati’s quarterback coach since 2020.

Pitcher is most known for his work with Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow finished the regular season completing 68.3% of his passes for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Burrow finished second in the NFL in passing touchdowns and fifth in passing yards. Cincinnati as a whole had the fifth-best passing attack in the league, averaging 265 yards per game.

Brady and the Buccaneers slightly outdid Cincinnati when it came to the pass game. Tampa Bay ranked second in the league in passing offense, averaging 269.8 yards per game. Brady had the third-most passing yards in the league with 4,694. He added 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Still, Tampa Bay had just the 15th best overall offense, averaging 346.7 YPG. The Buccaneers decided to make a change, firing offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

Dan Pitcher is now the latest coach to interview for the Bucs’ open offensive coordinator position. His role in helping Burrow develop into a top-flight quarterback has put Pitcher’s name on the map.

With Tom Brady being a free agent, the Buccaneers want to do everything they can to retain their star QB. Perhaps they think bringing in some Burrow magic will convince the future Hall of Famer to stay in Tampa Bay.