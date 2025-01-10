The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made the NFL Playoffs for the third consecutive year under head coach Todd Bowles. Baker Mayfield and company will now host a young Washington Commanders' team in a game projected to be tight. While Tampa Bay went on a four-game losing streak in the middle of the season, the team finished on a heater, winning six out of its last seven games.

The offense, in particular, has been fantastic for much of this year, ranking fourth in point per games. This unit has had a balanced approach led by a quarterback who is having a career year in multiple categories. Mayfield is tied for second in the NFL in touchdowns passes with 41 and is completing a staggering 71.4% of his throws. The vibes are especially high for this unit after Mike Evans extended his 1,000yard receiving streak to eleven years.

The Buccaneers' offense has the weapons to take advantage of a Commanders' defense that has been susceptible to giving up points this season. However, the other side of the ball might be what decides this game. And this where Tampa Bay's fatal flaw lies which will likely cost this team the chance of winning its third Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers' secondary is their fatal flaw

Tampa Bay's defense has overall been pretty middle tier during the regular season. Todd Bowles' team sits at 16th in the NFL in points allowed per game at 22.6. The rushing defense has been elite, only allowing 97.8 yards a contest, fourth in the league. The secondary, on the other hand, has been one of the main causes of the Buccaneers' seven losses this season.

This unit is towards the bottom of the league in passing yards allowed a game at 243.9. Some quarterbacks have had their best performances of the season against the Buccaneers such as Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson who completed 17 out of 22 passes for 281 yards and five touchdowns. Falcons QB Kirk Cousins, who was benched late this year by his team, additionally had two incredible performances against this unit. That included a historic 509-yard outing against his divisional rival.

Tampa Bay's secondary is led by third-year cornerback Zyon McCollum. The 25-year old has recorded two interceptions and a team-high 17 passes defended in 2024. McCollum will be vital throughout the postseason for Todd Bowles' team as he matches up with opponents' best wideouts.

For the Commanders, their leading receiver is Terry McLaurin, who is coming off is fifth straight 1,000-yard season. The former Ohio State Buckeye is a two-time Pro Bowler who has developed more chemistry with Washington rookie QB Jayden Daniels as the year as gone on. That was not the case early on especially when the Commanders played the Buccaneers in Week 1.

Tampa Bay dominated this game, winning 37-20, and holding Washington's offense in check. McLaurin was only targeted four times in this game, catching two passes for 17 total yards. That will not be the case Sunday night. The Commanders are ultimately a dangerous team in this postseason as they have nothing to lose heading into this affair. Head coach Dan Quinn has already had a very successful first year in the nation's capital, winning the most games for this organization since 1991.

In Tampa Bay's case, this team still has players from the 2020 Super Bowl squad. Stars like Mike Evans and Lavonte David know what its like to outperform expectations in the postseason. Baker Mayfield also has experience in the postseason with two playoff victories to his own name. With a core that isn't getting any younger, that time is now for this franchise to make another run in January.

Overall, the Buccaneers expect to and should win this game on Sunday. However, the secondary is a major weakness heading into this matchup. And unfortunately, this unit at some point will likely be the reason that this team, on February 9, 2025, is not in New Orleans for Super Bowl 59.