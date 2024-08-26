After reuniting with college teammate Baker Mayfield, veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard will not be on the initial 53-man roster with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Shepard was Mayfield's go-to target at Oklahoma, the move makes sense. Tampa Bay has too many young options to develop over Shepard, whose injury history is problematic with a best-case scenario that seems replaceable.

Shepard was a 2016 third-round pick of the New York Giants, and he spent his entire career with the team before moving on to the Buccaneers this year. He had at least 57 catches in his first five seasons but tore his Achilles in 2021 and his ACL in 2022 before returning to a limited role with the NFC East club in 2023. Shepard has not topped 700 receiving yards in a season since 2018, though he did reach 656 in 2020. The veteran slot player teamed with Mayfield in 2015 at Oklahoma and was in communication with his former college quarterback this offseason, leading to this Buccaneers agreement.

While this roster move might end Shepard's time donning pewter and red, it might not be goodbye forever. Instead, it appears Tampa Bay has a different role in mind for Shepard. The Buccaneers are holding onto a practice squad spot for Shepard, which, if he accepts, he can join on Wednesday. This would be a first for the former second-round pick, but given his injury history (35 missed games since 2019), a Tampa taxi squad stay might be his only option to remain in the NFL.

What to expect from the Buccaneers this season

The 2022 Tampa Bay squad, gasping for air by Week 18, took home the title with an 8-9 record. Despite the NFC South crown entering 2024, it's remotely possible for any of the division's four teams. That includes Mayfield's former team, the Caroline Panthers, who had an active offseason and could challenge for the NFC South. However, the Buccaneers should feel good about their chances with Mayfield under center.

Mayfield played like a top-10 quarterback, ranking ninth in passing yards and seventh in passing touchdowns. He threw one more touchdown in the regular season than Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, who had 27 regular-season touchdowns in 2023. The one big new wrinkle to the Buccaneers offense in 2023 is that Dave Canales, their offensive coordinator last season, took the Panthers coaching job this offseason. So, coach Todd Bowles hired Liam Coen, Kentucky's offensive coordinator, a year ago after being the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator under Sean McVay in 2022. He and Mayfield have a relationship from their five games with the Rams that year.

If Coen's offense can produce similar results to those Tampa Bay got from Mayfield last year, a fourth-consecutive divisional title seems feasible.