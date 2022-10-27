The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without Akiem Hicks on Thursday night when they take on the Baltimore Ravens. The Buccaneers announced Thursday morning that Hicks, who had been limited at practice, would not be able to take the field Thursday as a result of an injury. That makes Hicks the seventh Bucs player to be ruled out for the matchup against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, which is a major worry for Tampa Bay.

Hicks was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, but the foot injury he’s been battling ultimately proved to be too much for him to overcome in time for Thursday’s kickoff. Had the game been on Sunday, Hicks may have been able to go, but amid the short week of rest, the Buccaneers opted to play it safe with the veteran defensive tackle.

Hicks has not played for the Buccaneers since Week 2, so the team was hopeful that he’d be able to return on Thursday for the Week 8 battle. With that now out of the picture, Hicks’ next chance to play will come in Week 9 against the LA Rams.

In his two games this season, Hicks has recorded five tackles and one QB hit. He played 58 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in Week 1 and just 28 percent in Week 2 after picking up the foot injury.

Akiem Hicks, 32, joined the Buccaneers this offseason on a one-year, $8 million deal. He spent the previous six seasons in Chicago, where he featured in 77 games and registered 31 sacks and 88 quarterback hits.

Joining Hicks on the sideline for Thursday’s game will be Cameron Brate, Carlton Davis, Antoine Winfield, Russell Gage, Sean Murphy-Bunting, and Luke Goedeke, while Julio Jones is considered questionable and a game-time decision for the Buccaneers.