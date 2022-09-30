Todd Bowles drops a crucial Julio Jones injury update ahead of Buccaneers’ Week 4 clash vs. Chiefs

Julio Jones could possibly make a return to action in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 4 home matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jones has been dealing with a nagging knee injury as of late, which kept him out of the Buccaneers’ recent games against the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers. The veteran wideout featured in practice this week, as he was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday. He was then held out of Tampa Bay’s final practice before Week 4 on Friday.

The Buccaneers have listed Jones as questionable for their clash with the Chiefs, and the seven-time Pro Bowler is slated to be a game-time decision for the contest.

During his press conference on Friday, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles provided further injury updates on several players, including Jones. With what Bowles saw from Jones in practice this week, the wideout could end up playing against the Chiefs.

“So, he could possibly still play this week,” Bowles said. “He did some limited things in practice and looked good. With Julio, it’s all about how he feels the next two days as to whether he’s going to play on Sunday.

“Sometimes he has setbacks and sometimes he doesn’t. So, we’ll wait until Sunday to make that decision to be sure. … With the depth, obviously he wouldn’t play every snap but we’ll try to get him in and out and do some things, and see how he’s feeling on Sunday. Depending on how he’s feeling if he plays, that will depend on how much he will play.”

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady sure needs any help he can get from the team’s wide receiver corps, especially as three other wideouts are also nursing injuries heading into Week 4.