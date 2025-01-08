Winning in the NFL isn't easy, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFC South and secured a spot in the playoffs. However, safety Antoine Winfield Jr's health is on everyone's mind and head coach Todd Bowles cleared the air. During Wednesday's walkthrough, he told reporters some good news about Winfield Jr's health.

Bowles said that the safety would've been a full participant if Wednesday was a full practice, according to Buccaneers writer, Scott Smith. This news comes at a crucial time, as the Buccaneers are taking on the red-hot Washington Commanders. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been sensational, and even broken some records.

Still Tampa Bay has Baker Mayfield, who's continuing his dominant play. The former No. 1 pick had a career season in 2024. He threw for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. All three categories are career highs for him, with the passing yards and touchdowns exceeding previous marks by a wide margin.

Todd Bowles's update on Antoine Winfield Jr has Buccaneers fans encouraged

Winfield was ruled out of Week 18's contest against the New Orleans Saints. Some feared that this was a steady decline and could prevent Tampa Bay from winning the division. With some help from the Carolina Panthers, the Buccaneers won the division with a 10-7 record.

However, it's not just Winfield Jr and Mayfield that bring excitement to the team. Wide receiver Mike Evans is the epitome of consistency. He's been with the team his entire career and has gone through everything. The peaks, valleys, and the mundane. Against the Saints, he made some history.

Evans extended his own bonkers 1,000-yard record in the win. He joined Jerry Rice as the only player with 1,000+ receiving yards in 11 consecutive seasons. His offensive consistency has been huge for Tampa Bay. Still, the game isn't about one side of the ball. Bowles has emphasized defense since he took over as head coach.

Winfield Jr has been pivotal for their success. He was the highest pro football focus grade for all safeties after the 2023 season. Atlanta Falcons safety Jesse Bates III was second, behind Winfield Jr. The Tampa Bay safety gave up only 74 yards in man coverage. He also recorded a league-high 41.2% forced incompletion rate on third- and fourth-down plays that season.

The success has translated over into this season. Facing off against a rookie quarterback could benefit the Buccaneers. With Winfield Jr back, Bowles has to be confident in what his secondary can bring to the table against a young Commanders team.