The Tampa Bay Buccaneers gear up for a golden opportunity to get themselves back into the NFC South race. Ahead of the Week 12 matchup with the New York Giants, head coach Todd Bowles addressed their opponents' new quarterback.

Tommy DeVito, who appeared in nine games for NY last season, will start under center for the benched Daniel Jones. DeVito can be mobile like Jones, but he also carried a passer rating of 89.2 last season, leaving questions for how the Tampa Bay defense should approach the matchup.

Bowles emphasized that the Buccaneers need to keep the focus on executing their own game plan, rather than overthinking it, via Buccaneers.com.

“We [haven't] gotten into that yet. In the little bit I've seen of [Tommy DeVito] last year, he can move just like [Daniel] Jones, so I'm sure the offense isn't going to change that much. He's an athletic quarterback, so we're going to have to be ready for that. I don't know how they're going to try and attack us, but last week and this week going forward is about what we do. He's an athletic quarterback and we've got to have a plan for him.”

The Buccaneers defense is coming off a bye in Week 11, but held the San Francisco 49ers to 75 rushing yards in their previous appearance.

Todd Bowles and the Buccaneers are prepared for Week 12

The Buccaneers need to capitalize on the Giants' recent personnel changes. Starting with the Tampa Bay defense, there's a lot to like, considering how they've fared against Brock Purdy and Patrick Mahomes in recent weeks. DeVito is making his debut for the year, and it's likely to take a few drives before he's finally back into his rhythm.

Bowles needs to assure the defense stays aggressive from the start. And offensively, it appears that star wide receiver Mike Evans could be back in the Tampa Bay offense with Baker Mayfield.