The San Francisco 49ers overcame a late-game surge by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win 23-20 in Week 10. All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey made his long-awaited season debut against the Buccaneers, and the 49ers improved to 5-4 with the victory.

Despite the positive result, quarterback Brock Purdy was frustrated with his effort against Tampa Bay. 49ers’ wideout Deebo Samuel explained the passer’s mindset after the razor-thin win. ​​“I walk past [Purdy], and he looked kind of frustrated a little bit, and I’m like, ‘What’s going on? You almost just threw for 400 yards, and we won the game,’ and he’s like, ‘I just got to be better,'” Samuel said on Bleacher Report.

Purdy out-dueled Baker Mayfield as the third-year signal caller went 25/36 for 353 yards and two touchdowns. Purdy produced a 119.3 passer rating and added 17 yards on the ground. And still, the 49ers came very close to losing the game.

Brock Purdy and the 49ers look to improve after a close call in Week 10

San Francisco’s Week 10 matchup with the Bucs was a supremely bonkers affair. It featured three missed field goals by Jake Moody, which kept Tampa Bay within striking distance in the fourth quarter. Then Moody ended up nailing the game-winning kick as time expired.

There was also a Donald Trump sack dance from MAGA-friendly defensive end Nick Bosa. And, of course, Bosa getting stiff-armed by Mayfield for what felt like a full minute, as the Buccaneers’ QB appeared to effortlessly hold off the 265-pound defender while calmly completing a pass.

Oh, and Samuel attacked long-snapper Taybor Pepper while confronting Moody about his missed kicks. However, that incident wasn’t entirely as it appeared. Head coach Kyle Shanahan explained that Samuel was just telling Moody to “lock in” and that the situation had been squashed. Shanahan also confirmed that he wouldn’t issue any fines for the altercation.

Most importantly, reigning Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey was back on the field for the 49ers in his first game action since the Super Bowl. McCaffrey came off the IR and racked up 107 total yards against the Bucs.

San Francisco is now in second place in a tight NFC West. The 49ers will take on the Seattle Seahawks at home in a divisional matchup in Week 11. The team appears to be getting healthy in time for a postseason push.