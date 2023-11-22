As the Buccaneers prepare to take on the Colts in Week 12, Todd Bowles isn't too confident Tampa Bay will have their full defense.

Despite holding a 4-6 record, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just one game out of the NFC South lead. However, things will get tougher for the Buccaneers in Week 12 if they're without some of their key defenders.

If Tampa Bay had to play on Wednesday, head coach Todd Bowles admitted that linebacker Lavonte David and cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis wouldn't play, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. David has been dealing with a groin injury, Davis a hip injury and Dean with lower body injuries.

Defense has not been Tampa Bay's strong suit this season. The Buccaneers rank 26th in total defense, allowing 360.7 yards per game. They've struggled mightily in the pass game, ranking second-worst in the NFL by allowing 270.7 YPG. Losing two cornerbacks certainly wouldn't help Tampa Bay's secondary.

If David were to miss the game, the Buccaneers would be without their leading tackler. Of David's team-leading 90 tackles, 14 have been for a loss. From the secondary to the middle of the field, Tampa Bay would be truly gutted if all three players were to miss the contest.

While not a divisional matchup, a game against the Indianapolis Colts might be viewed as must-win by the Bucs at this stage of the season. At 5-5, starting backup quarter Gardner Minshew, Tampa Bay can not afford a loss. Neither records are pretty, but a win ensures they stay atop the NFC South.

The Buccaneers will monitor all three players throughout the week. They're hopeful as many as possible are on the field in Week 12.