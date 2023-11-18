Tampa Bay Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs plans to punt the ball out of the stadium if he ever scores a touchdown

Offensive linemen touchdowns are few and far between these days, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs has a celebration planned for if he ever scores a touchdown.

“Oh, I’m punting. I’m punting it out of the stadium,” Wirfs said. “We had a pact in college, all the o-line, if any of us ever scored, just punt it as hard as you can,” via FOX Sports' Greg Auman.

Through four NFL seasons, Wirfs has yet to score a touchdown. He has become one of the best offensive linemen since he was drafted in 2020, even earning a first-team All-Pro selection in 2021. He has also been named to two Pro Bowls and was a second-team All-Pro in 2022.

However, Wirfs hopes to get on the box-score and the stat sheets one day. Outside of sacks given up and penalties against them, there are few stats that measure offensive line play. With a touchdown, Wirfs could become one of the few linemen in the exclusive scoring club.

One of the all time days for offensive linemen came back in Week 16 in 2021 when four offensive linemen scored in just one day, including Conor McDermott, Terence Steele, Lane Johnson and Will Richardson. Unfortunately Wirfs was not part of that huge O-line scoring output. That one day was more offensive line touchdowns than the whole 2022 season, which StatMuse records their being only one offensive lineman touchdown the whole year.

Now that Tristan Wirfs has put his celebration plans out there, hopefully coach Todd Bowles hears them and schemes Wirfs into the game plan.