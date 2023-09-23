The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defensive backfield may get a big lift ahead of a Week 3 matchup with Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles. Bucs coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Saturday morning that stalwart cornerback Carlton Davis will be a game-time decision for Monday's contest at Lincoln Financial Field as he continues recovering from a toe injury, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.

Davis didn't play in Tampa's 27-17 win over the Chicago Bears last Sunday, out due to a toe injury that sidelined him for every practice leading up to Week 2. Second-year pro Zyon McCollum filled in for Davis against Chicago, finishing with three tackles and a deflected pass while helping hold Bears quarterback Justin Fields to just 169 yards passing.

Davis was a limited practice participant on Thursday and Friday, sparking optimism the Bucs' longtime starter will be able to take the field in Monday's highly anticipated battle with the reigning NFC champions. The 26-year-old has been a mainstay for Tampa Bay defensively ever since entering the NFL as a second-round pick in 2018, starting all but one of the 65 games he's played over the last five seasons. Davis also started in the Bucs' season-opening win over the Minnesota Vikings, notching six tackles and a deflected pass.

Tampa Bay has been one of football's brightest surprises in the early going of 2023, entering Monday's clash with undefeated Philadelphia at 2-0. The Bucs and Eagles kickoff from the City of Brotherly Love at 4:15 p.m. (PT) on Monday.