The Dallas Cowboys’ historic win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Monday night’s wild-card round was mired by some terrifying scenes towards the end of the game. Thanks to a performance that was worthy of defeating Tom Brady on his own home field, the Cowboys were already well on their way to securing their spot in the divisional round. It was at this point that disaster struck for Bucs wide receiver Russell Gage.

The 26-year-old got accidentally hit in the head with a nasty blow late in the fourth quarter with the game already out of hand for the Buccaneers. Gage immediately fell to the ground, and it was later revealed that the Tampa Bay WR had suffered a concussion along with a neck injury.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has now provided a timely update on the status of the former LSU standout. According to the Bucs shot-caller, “his neck is fine and right now he has all his extremities moving,” per league insider Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

That’s great to hear. Russell Gage himself also recently spoke out about his injury as he reassured the football world that he is currently “doing great and in great spirits!”

After seeing Damar Hamlin suffer a horrific on-field injury a few weeks back, it was hard not to get extremely worried for Gage the moment he hit the deck during Monday’s game. It was, however, great to see both the Buccaneers and the Cowboys players and staff rally behind Gage on the field as they all just hoped and prayed that he was fine. At the end of the day, there are things that are much bigger than football.