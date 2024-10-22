The Baltimore Ravens improved to 5-2 with their Week 7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but might not exit the week unscathed. On one of the final plays of the game, Roquan Smith tackled Chris Godwin over the middle of the field, leading to the slot receiver suffering a brutal season-ending ankle injury.

Following the game, the NFL is now investigating the play for a possible hip-drop tackle that would lead to a punishment for Smith, per Adam Schefter. The NFL insider reported that if deemed a hip-drop tackle, Smith would be hit with a fine and likely avoid suspension.

Per the NFL rules, a hip-drop tackle occurs when the “defender wraps up a ball carrier and rotates or swivels his hips, unweighting himself and dropping onto the ball carrier’s legs during the tackle.” The league implemented the rule in early 2024 because it believed such tackles had led to multiple injuries.

Smith is currently leading the Ravens in tackles through seven games with 74 total on the year. He is firmly ahead of safety Kyle Hamilton, who is second on the team with 47 total tackles. Smith's defensive prowess was on full display in Week 7 as the star linebacker notched 18 tackles in the game, including 11 solo.

Ravens prepare for Week 8 road game against Browns

Currently on a five-game win streak, the Ravens have an excellent chance to continue their winning ways in Week 8 against a struggling Cleveland Browns team. In the week leading up to the game, the Browns traded away leading receiver Amari Cooper and lost quarterback DeShaun Watson to a season-ending injury.

In light of their struggles, the Browns bring a lackluster 1-6 record into the game. Cleveland still has uncertainty at quarterback as head coach Kevin Stefanski has yet to announce the starter for the week despite most assuming it will be Jameis Winston.

However, the Ravens are no stranger to upset losses. Baltimore's most recent defeat was a disappointing 26-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2, a game they entered as nine-point favorites. Since then, they have scored over 30 points in four of their last five games.

Despite their struggles, the Browns have thrived on defense when at full strength. Cleveland has only ceded over 30 points twice in 2024, setting up a dynamic head-to-head matchup on paper. The Browns' main issue has been finding a groove on offense, an area they figure to slowly improve on with star running back Nick Chubb making his season debut in Week 7.