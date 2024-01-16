Tampa Bay upheld a vow headed into their playoff showdown with the Eagles.

Baker Mayfield threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 32-9 wild-card playoff victory over Jalen Hurts and the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

But even more than Mayfield, it was the Buccaneers' defense that really got the job done. Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles talked about a vow they made looking back on their Week 3 loss to the Eagles, according to Buccaneers senior writer Scott Smith:

“Head Coach Todd Bowles said the Bucs vowed not to let the Eagles run for 200 yards again like they did in Week 3. Played some different fronts to change things up.”

It certainly worked. The Eagles only managed 42 yards on the ground against the Buccaneers defense and were unable to get in a rhythm offensively.

While the Buccaneers move on to the next round based on the strength of their defense, the Eagles are hearing all about their defensive performance. Mayfield got off to a quick start against a porous, poor-tackling Eagles secondary, the Tampa Bay offense gained 178 yards in the first quarter alone Monday night.

To celebrate Martin Luther King Day, the Buccaneers honored MLK's legacy throughout the game with videoboard tributes and graphics, and the Bethune-Cookman University Concert Chorale performed the songs “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” “I Can See Clearly Now,” and “Way Over in Beulah Lan'.”

As part of Super Wild Card Weekend coinciding with MLK Day, all six NFL playoff games have featured “MLK” and “Be Love” decals on player helmets. End zones have been painted with the words “Be Love,” a phrase and a movement that the King Center has adopted, along with “It Takes All of Us.”