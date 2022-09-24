Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has played a major role in the team’s offense to begin the season. However, the heavy workload is not a cause of concern for head coach Todd Bowles.

Under Bowles’ auspices, the Buccaneers have ran 61 running plays this season. Fournette has featured in a whopping 45 of those players. The LSU product averages 24.6 touches per game early in the season.

And yet, the Buccaneers head coach doesn’t seem bothered by the workload placed on his running back. Bowles told the media on Friday that it was simply a matter of riding the hot hand.

“Not at this time,” Bowles told reporters on Friday. “We want to get the other running backs some more plays in there, but when Lenny gets going you’ve got to feed him while he’s hot. That’s kind of how the first two games have been.”

The Buccaneers have rookie running back Raachad White on the roster behind Fournette. However, he hasn’t factored in much. White has had eight carries for 15 yards this season. Furthermore, he has two catches and seven yards.

Fournette has been dealing with a hamstring issue in practice this week and last. Bowles didn’t seem too concerned with the injury, telling the media the Buccaneers running back is fine. He is currently listed as questionable.

Fournette is entering his third season with the Buccaneers. Tampa signed the former fourth overall pick in 2020, and in 2021 Fournette played a significant role in the team’s Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fournette signed a three-year, $21 million extension with the Buccaneers back in March.