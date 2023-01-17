The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are straight up not having a good time right now. Tom Brady has struggled to move the chains on offense, as they fell completely flat on their faces to start the game. During their second drive of the second half, the offense fumbled to ball to the Dallas Cowboys defense. While chasing down the ball-handler, eagle-eyed viewers noted that Tom Brady did a rather dirty move to trip up the player. This video was caught by the Twitter account ACL Recovery Club.

Ummmmm, what is Tom Brady doing? Mac Jones 2.0???? pic.twitter.com/5cwGZTSFlP — ACL Recovery Club (@ACLrecoveryCLUB) January 17, 2023

That’s a move that you see get tagged with a red flag and an automatic ejection. That slide, for all intents and purposes, was meant to trip up the player. That’s certainly not a good look from Brady, who has been caught doing sneaky dirty stuff like this in the past. The frustration is clearly piling high with the Buccaneers

This game has been a complete and abject failure on the Buccaneers part. Tom Brady has not been playing well, missing some open throws to his receivers. The rest of the offense has looked listless, particularly Mike Evans. The defense, on the other hand, can’t get to Dak Prescott at all, allowing him to dissect their coverage on nearly every drive. The only good thing to happen to Tampa Bay this game is Cowboys kicker Brett Maher somehow missing four straight XPs.

The coaching has also been terrible for the Buccaneers, as many have pointed out all season long. Despite this terrible performance, the team is still reportedly keeping rookie head coach Todd Bowles next season. Their initial stance was to keep him no matter how their Wild Card game went. We’ll see if that’s still the case after this horrid showing.