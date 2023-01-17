Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott couldn’t hold back his anger as Brett Maher got on the wrong end of history during their Wild Card showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Maher missed not one or two field goals but all four he attempted through three quarters. The Cowboys kicker now owns the record as the only player ever to miss four extra points in a playoff game. The record was actually at three, which speaks volumes of how bad he played.

After Maher missed his third extra point, Prescott was caught on camera fuming as he slammed his helmet top the bench and shouted, “Go for f***ing two.”

Dak Prescott has seen enough of the missed extra points. “Go for f**ckin’ two!” pic.twitter.com/yuPH7FN8NE — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 17, 2023

The Cowboys could have been at 28 points already, but instead they were at 24-6 heading to the final quarter. Dallas could have gotten a comfortable 22-point lead if Brett Maher converted all his extra points. He was not even blocked! As Dak said, it might have been better if they tried to go for the two instead of the supposedly safe or surefire field goal.

With that said, Dak Prescott’s disappointment is understandable. In a playoff game where a point could decide a match, Maher’s missed field goals could come back haunting them.

Dak and co. did everything else right to control the game against the Cowboys, so Maher’s performance was definitely uncharacteristic and surprising. For a kicker who always practices such kinds of field goals, it’s definitely surprising to see him miss four straight.