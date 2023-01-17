Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is in the playoffs once again. However, things aren’t going according to plan for him and the home team thus far.

Down six, Brady had the Buccaneers on the five-yard line, ready to score. Instead, he floated a pass to the back of the endzone, which was intercepted by Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse.

The interception marks the first time in a while he has thrown one in the red zone. The last time it happened came in the 2019 AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. It also marked his first red zone interception as a Buccaneer.

As of this writing, the Cowboys lead Brady and the Buccaneers 18-0. Dallas got the scoring started with a 22-yard pass to tight end Dalton Schultz. However, kicker Brett Maher missed the extra point.

In the second quarter, quarterback Dak Prescott found paydirt himself. His QB bootleg made the score 12-0 as Maher once again missed the extra point.

Near the end of the half, Prescott found Schultz again. He bought time and connected with his tight end on an 11-yard score. However, Maher once again missed the extra point, his third miss of the night.

As of this writing, Brady is 11/23 with just 96 yards passing and one interception. Entering the game, Brady had never lost to the Cowboys in his career, but work will need to be done in order to maintain that perfect record.

The winner of this Cowboys and Buccaneers Wild Card Game will advance to the Divisional Round. Awaiting them there are the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers.

If the Buccaneers lose, Brady will look forward to his free agency, beginning in March. Brady will be highly coveted on the open market, but the Bucs and other teams.