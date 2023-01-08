By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Tom Brady and the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starters took the field in Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons despite having already locked up a playoff spot. Suiting up in Week 18, Brady managed to make NFL history, setting the record for most completions in a single season.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because it is. Brady’s record of 486 pass completions snapped his own longstanding record of 485 completions, which he set last season with the Buccaneers. Now, in back-to-back seasons, Brady has topped the NFL’s single-season passing completion record.

Via Jonathan Jones on Twitter:

“Tom Brady has now completed 486 passes this season. It’s the most in NFL history in a single season. Tom Brady has passed Tom Brady (485 last year) on the all-time single-season list.”

Brady’s prolific 2021 season saw him set the record for most completions in a season, but it didn’t stand for long, as, despite a less productive year in 2022, the Buccaneers QB once again completed a historic amount of throws. He’ll have the rest of the Week 18 game against the Falcons to pad his record, looking to add to his tally of 486 completions. 500 completions in a season is within reach with a good game for Brady.

In addition to leading the NFL in pass completions this season, Brady is also pacing the league in pass attempts. Heading into Week 18, he had 716 passing attempts on the year, just three shy of his tally from 2021 (719).

Despite Tom Brady being 45 years old and the oldest quarterback in the history of the league, the Buccaneers have leaned heavily upon his arm over the past two years, during which he’s attempted nearly 1,500 pass attempts.

Brady ended up exiting the game in the second quarter, being replaced under center by Blaine Gabbert. He ends his season with 490 pass completions and 733 pass attempts.