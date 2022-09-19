It’s been well over a year since Tom Brady dropped a massive truth bomb about almost signing for another team in free agency before eventually deciding to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Nevertheless, that storyline still remains to be one of the most mysterious narratives that continue to baffle fans and pundits alike.

A few months ago, UFC president Dana White revealed that he actually brokered a deal for Brady to go to join the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. This fueled speculation that the “motherf–ker” Brady was referring to was actually Derek Carr, who the Raiders supposedly chose over him.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was the Miami Dolphins’ quarterback at that time, emerged as another candidate. This was after revelations were made about the Dolphins allegedly attempting to recruit Brady that same summer.

Well, Tom Brady himself has now ruled out Fitzpatrick as one of the suspects in this high-profile saga (h/t Andrew Siciliano of the NFL Network):

Tom Brady just said Ryan Fitzpatrick is NOT the m. f***** he was talking about. So, there’s that. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 19, 2022

There you have it, straight from the horse’s mouth. This makes it abundantly clear that by all accounts, Derek Carr seems to be Brady’s “motherf–ker.” The GOAT himself previously stated that he’s never going to name who he was referring to, so I guess this is as close as we’re going to get.

To be fair to the Raiders, they’ve still stuck with their “motherf–ker” to this very day. Carr still remains to be Las Vegas’ cornerstone quarterback. They have so much confidence in him that they even (supposedly) passed on the great Tom Brady.