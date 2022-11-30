Published November 30, 2022

Tom Brady’s future beyond the 2022 season is unknown, and even the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback himself hasn’t thought about whether or not he’ll continue playing.

In the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast, Brady’s co-host Jim Gray asked him if he’ll “at least be back next year.” After all, considering his competitiveness and the fact that the Buccaneers haven’t lived up to expectations so far this 2022, he might be motivated to give it a shot for another year.

Brady didn’t directly respond to the question, though he joked that he’s on “borrowed time” anyway. The Buccaneers star then pointed out that he “loves competing still,” but his future beyond the season is “day-to-day” and “game-to-game at this point.”

For now, though, Brady said he wants to focus on what Tampa Bay needs to do in order “to improve this week and go out and practice.”

The Buccaneers are 5-6 on the season, with Tom Brady facing a real possibility of having a losing season for the first time in over two decades in the NFL. TB12 could end up with the worst record of his career this 2022 ever since his 9-7 finish with the New England Patriots back in 2002.

With that said, it isn’t surprising why Brady isn’t too much focused on the future beyond this year. For all we know, his performance this season could be a major factor in his decision to retire or continue playing, especially with his advancing age and the fact that he’s not the long-term QB of the Buccaneers.