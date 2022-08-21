Tom Brady protector Aaron Stinnie carted off field with injury scare

Tom Brady is currently away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but if he happens to check in on his team’s Saturday night preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, he’s definitely going to wince over the sight of another member of his protection unit getting hurt. According to Ari Meirov of PFF, Buccaneers left guard Andrew Stinnie was taken out of the game due to a troubling lower-body injury.

“Bucs G Aaron Stinnie, who is competing for the starting LG position, just went down with a knee injury and had to be carted off. Team has already ruled him out for the rest of the game. Not good.”

Hopefully, Stinnie’s injury isn’t serious enough to force him to miss the start of the 2022 NFL regular season — especially with already a bunch of hurt bodies on Tom Brady’s offensive line. The Buccaneers are already down two centers with Robert Hainsey and Ryan Jensen injuries. Right tackle Tristan Wirfs is also sidelined with a strained oblique.

The Buccaneers might be forced to make rookie left guard Luke Goedeke start in place of Stinnie, which isn’t exactly the most ideal scenario for Tom Brady and Tampa Bay’s offense that arguably was the best in 2021 in protecting the quarterback. In fact, the Buccaneers were no. 1 that season with 3.52 sack rate percentage and that performance largely helped Tom Brady in propelling Tampa Bay’s high-flying attack. The Buccaneers averaged 304.2 passing yards per game in 2021, though their chances of attaining that in 2022 is not looking promising with all the injuries on the offensive line.