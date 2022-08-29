The NFL players have spoken, and they have dubbed Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback Tom Brady as the No. 1 player in the entire league. This does not come as a major surprise considering how the GOAT has done so many GOAT things over the past couple of years. Nevertheless, renowned Fox Sports 1 announced Skip Bayless still could not contain his excitement.

Bayless took to Twitter to share his immediate reaction to this recent development. The 70-year-old used all capital letters to emphasize his message:

“YES, SIR: THOMAS EDWARD PATRICK BRADY JR. WAS JUST REVEALED AS THE NO. 1 PLAYER IN THE NFL, AS VOTED BY THE PLAYERS. HE’S 45! WHAT A MOLD-SHATTERING ACHIEVEMENT! CONGRATS, 12,” Skip wrote in his tweet.

At one point, however, Bayless was on the edge of his seat. After hearing Aaron Rodgers’ name announced at No. 3, Skip claimed that it was only right that Brady was voted at a higher position than the reigning back-to-back league MVP. Although, it crept into his mind that perhaps Aaron Donald may have just upset the GOAT. This would have been quite a travesty, according to Mr. Bayless:

“NFL players got it right voting Brady over Aaron Rodgers, who was just announced as No. 3 on the Top 100. But please don’t tell me they voted Aaron DONALD over Brady. That would be a joke,” Bayless wrote.

In the end, Skip got his wish, and the one and only Tom Brady was indeed voted as the top dog in the NFL. I’m pretty sure Bayless would have gone on a pretty epic rant if things had gone in another direction.