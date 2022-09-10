Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans are clamoring for one thing: for Rob Gronkowski to come back to the team. The legendary tight end announced his second retirement early in the off-season. Ever since Tom Brady returned from retirement, though, fans are eagerly waiting for Gronk to lace up his cleats one more time for his best buddy Tommy.

Tom Brady seems to have the same idea, as he tried to sneakily recruit Rob Gronkowski back to the Buccaneers. The quarterback starred in a hilarious segment by the team, where he gave advice to fans. During the show, Gronk butted in with his own question about getting a tattoo. Brady, not one to miss a chance to recruit a star, used that opportunity to ask for Gronk’s return. (via Twitter)

Don’t worry, you can rejoin as a cohost @RobGronkowski. There’s just one condition… https://t.co/YSK3yjGxMl — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 9, 2022

Of course, Gronkowski quipped back at Tom Brady’s insinuations. Interestingly, though, he didn’t completely rule out a return to the Buccaneers. Is this a sign of things to come?

Tommy, way to turn that one around, you’re driving a hard bargain now! Mr. Armchair QB making moves even while sitting on the chair. https://t.co/vPIjRHa8Gt — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) September 10, 2022

While Gronkowski would be a welcome addition to the Buccaneers squad, they have done a good job retooling their roster. Cameron Brate will be the team’s TE1, but he’s got a lot of help from the wide receivers. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will reprise their roles as the lead receivers of the team. In addition, they signed Russell Gage and the legendary Julio Jones to bolster their WR room.

Adding Gronkowski to that lineup will make an already-formidable Tom Brady-led attack even more dangerous. He was limited last season due to a rib injury. In his last full season with the Buccaneers, though, Rob Gronkowski balled out big time. They are hoping to get one last ride from the tight end with his best pal.