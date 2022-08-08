Tom Brady Buccaneers weapon Scotty Miller vocal on harsh reality he faces at camp

Scotty Miller wants the rest of the NFL to know that he is much more capable downfield than what he has shown so far in his pro career, and it’s something that he has taken as a mission to prove to Tom Brady and the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during training camp.

Via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk:

“I think the coaches have given me a good opportunity to do a lot of different things,” Miller said. “In college I used to play pretty much only in the slot and option routes and stuff like that. I haven’t really been able to showcase that the last couple of years, but this year they’ve given me the opportunity to show those things. I think that’s one of the best parts of my game — people might think I’m just a deep threat guy but that’s just because they don’t know what else I can do. I’m just trying to show that I can be very versatile and do a lot of different things to help the team out.”

After a sort of breakout season in 2020 when he posted 501 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 33 receptions and 53 targets, Scotty Miller, selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, experienced regression across the board in 2021 mainly because he played just nine games. After suffering a toe injury in a Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams, Miller found himself on the Injured Reserve and missing a total of seven games.

Granted that he makes the final roster cut, Miller is expecting himself to stay on the field in more games while also trying to carve out a significant role in the Buccaneers’ passing attack led by Tom Brady. It’s definitely not going to be easy work for Miller, considering that Tom Brady has plenty of mouths to feed downfield in the likes of Mike Evans and newcomers Julio Jones and Russell Gage. Chris Godwin is also still there, though he might not be ready to play in Week 1 as he continues to recuperate from injury.