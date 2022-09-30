Tom Brady will applaud Buccaneers owners’ $1 million gesture for Hurricane Ian victims

While Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ focus on the field is to win as many games as possible in pursuit of a Super Bowl, there are plenty of things bigger than sports. In the aftermath of a devastating natural calamity, it’s imperative for sports organizations that are worth billions of dollars to step up and come to the aid of those in need. And that’s exactly what the Buccaneers franchise did after Hurricane Ian ravaged parts of southwest Florida in recent days.

According to Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers’ ownership group, led by Joel Glazer and the rest of the Glazer family, pledged to donate $1 million to relief efforts, which will then be allocated towards those who are most by the hurricane. The Glazer family also owns one of the biggest soccer clubs in the world, Manchester United.

Schefter wrote: “The Glazer family, owners of the Buccaneers, announced they will donate $1 million to assist relief efforts following Hurricane Ian. The donation will be allocated to organizations providing support to those most impacted by the storm in Southwest Florida and around the state.”

While the Glazers’ gesture will certainly be appreciated by Tom Brady and Buccaneers fans alike, plenty of other multimillionaires would have to step up in light of the damages brought forth by the hurricane. According to USA Today, the total value of the destruction caused by the storm is estimated at around $25 to $40 billion, with potential to increase even more depending on how much the hurricane affects Carolina as the storm moves north.

However, infrastructures can be repaired. On the other hand, human lives are priceless. Per NBC News, the hurricane has claimed at least 12 lives, and 2.3 million more were put in difficult spots after power went out in their communities. In addition, thousands were stranded by the floods as well.

The Buccaneers’ gesture is a good start in making the efforts necessary to start the process of rebuilding the affected communities. But it’s going to take an even more herculean effort, both from the public and private sectors, to ease the psychological toll that Hurricane Ian has caused.