Tom Brady’s finger injury is clearly bothering him even if he says otherwise

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking like a mash unit ahead of their Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers. The offensive line is still banged up. Chris Godwin and Julio Jones do not appear to be on track to play. Mike Evans is suspended. If that wasn’t enough, apparently Tom Brady is dealing with a finger injury he sustained last week.

Brady did not appear on the Buccaneers injury report. But that does not mean he is not actually hurting. According to NFL Network reporter Sara Walsh, Brady jammed his ring finger on a botched snap in their Week 2 win over the Saints. Brady downplayed the injury to reporters. But he was seen holding, looking at, or spraying something on that finger at practice Thursday. It’s certainly not nothing.

Tom Brady isn’t on the Bucs injury report but was repeatedly shaking the ring finger of his right hand which he said Monday he had United against the Saints. pic.twitter.com/JRqYzxHXKx — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 22, 2022

If Brady is limited in any way Sunday, that would make things increasingly difficult on the offense.

The Buccaneers are likely going to have to rely on Scotty Miller, Breshad Perriman, Russell Gage and newly signed Cole Beasley as the pass catching options against the Packers. Green Bay has a very good defense, particularly at the second level. It is going to put a lot of pressure on Leonard Fournette to carry the offense.

The Packers showed Sunday night they are susceptible to the run. So a heavy dose of Fournette would make sense. But the Packers know that too and very well could load the box all game. That will force Brady to have to throw the ball down the field.

After leading the NFL in passing yards last season, Tom Brady is 23rd in the league with just 402 yards through two games this year.