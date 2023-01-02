By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

Tom Brady had a massive day in Week 17 against the Carolina Panthers to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially wrap up the NFC South. That was thanks in large part to a similarly massive outing from Mike Evans, who turned in one of the biggest fantasy football outings of the season with many fantasy leagues are in the championship round.

Neither Brady nor Evans have been wildly dependable fantasy players like they have been throughout their career for much of the 2022 season, and it led some folks to bench both players in the biggest fantasy week of the season. Brady obviously caught wind of this, and delivered a hilarious message to folks who made the poor decision to send Evans to the bench in the championship round of most fantasy leagues.

Evans finished the day hauling 10 catches for 207 yards and three touchdowns. In normal PPR scoring leagues, that’s good for 48.7 fantasy points, which very likely help lead your team to a victory. But considering how Evans had only scored double digit fantasy points in two of his last seven outings, it makes sense that people would send him to the bench.

If you made that decision, though, it looks like you got burned by it. It’s also worth noting that Brady had a big day himself (34/45, 432 YDS, 3 TD, 3 CAR, 4 YDS, 1 TD) which helped him earn 37.68 fantasy points using ESPN’s standard quarterback scoring system. Simply put, if you had either of these guys in your fantasy leagues and didn’t play them, you got burned, and Brady made sure to rub salt in the wounds of those folks who ended up making such a mistake.