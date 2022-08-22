Tom Brady’s return is imminent. Amid a rather mysterious absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ pre-season camp, it now appears that the GOAT is going to be back sooner rather than later. At this point, however, the 45-year-old’s actual return date has yet to be confirmed.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles recently spoke to the press and he provided a key update on Brady’s upcoming return. The 58-year-old shot-caller confirmed that his superstar quarterback is indeed set to return in the immediate future (h/t Mike Florio of PFT):

“Like I said a week and a half ago, I said he’ll be back this week,” Bowles said. “So that hasn’t changed. We expect him back this week.”

When pushed to provide an actual date, however, Bowles was hesitant to provide specifics:

“It’ll be this week, early,” he responded.

Tampa Bay is set to close out its preseason with a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. Bowles was asked if Tom Brady would be able to suit up for that one, and for his part, the Bucs coach did not rule out the possibility:

“Not yet,” Bowles said. “We’ll see how practice goes, and we’ll make those decisions at the end of the week.”

Multiple reports have confirmed that Brady is currently not dealing with an injury and that his absence was pre-scheduled. The Bucs have been consistently cryptic with their updates, which has added another layer of mystery to what could be nothing more than a predetermined time off for the greatest quarterback of all time.