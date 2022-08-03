Tom Brady’s status vs. Dolphins revealed a day after tampering punishment drops

Tom Brady has once again found himself in the middle of a controversial NFL development. The Miami Dolphins were punished after it was found they were attempting to illegally tamper with Brady once he hit free agency during the 2020 NFL offseason. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross arranged a meeting with Brady well before free agency that offseason in an attempt to persuade to star QB to join the Dolphins in free agency.

The Dolphins ended up losing their 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick as a result on the findings. While Brady didn’t necessarily do anything wrong here, it seems like his name is always at the center of controversy in the NFL. Despite that, Brady will surely be more focused on the Buccaneers upcoming preseason games, rather than the punishments that were handed out to Miami.

Speaking of preseason games, Tampa Bay will coincidentally face off against the Dolphins in their preseason opener. Among the players who won’t be on the field for the Bucs, though, is Brady, who has already been ruled out for the contest despite it still being 10 days away.

Bowles said Tom Brady will not play in the Bucs’ preseason opener vs. Dolphins next week. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 3, 2022

Despite Tampa’s preseason opener still being well over a week away, this isn’t a very surprising announcement. Brady has played quite sparingly throughout his career in the preseason, and almost rarely takes the field in the first contest.

While it has nothing to do with an injury or anything of that matter, Bucs fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Tom Brady take the field for the first time in the 2022 season. It would have been a bit interesting to see him take the field against a Dolphins team that was just punished for trying to sign him when he was a free agent, but the Buccaneers probably don’t want to create another headline there anyway.