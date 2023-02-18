The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Wild Card Round. Of course, that ended the Buccaneers’ 2022-23 season. Looking ahead, even though free agency is still about a month away, it is probable that they have already begun to compile their list of potential targets. This team simply needs a ton of depth and additional support on both sides of the ball. Here we’ll look at five sneaky good NFL free agents whom the Buccaneers must consider signing in the 2023 offseason.

Even though the Buccaneers advanced to the playoffs, this was not the kind of campaign they expected for a squad under Tom Brady. The Bucs only qualified for the playoffs because the NFC South as a whole put on a lackluster showing. Keep in mind that Tampa Bay finished with a paltry 8-9 win-loss record. In fact, coach Todd Bowles stated that the team would restock and not rebuild as it enters this summer with many unanswered concerns. In light of this, re-signing some players and going after some key free agents would significantly alter the team’s preparations for the 2023-24 NFL season.

Let’s look at five sneaky good free agents whom the Buccaneers must sign in the offseason. We have a couple of re-signees and a few others from other teams.

5. LB Lavonte David

If the Buccaneers are truly focused on winning another Super Bowl, they should certainly plan to re-sign Lavonte David. Take note that this free agent linebacker has been with the team since being drafted in 2012. With 166 games played and nearly 1,350 total tackles, David has been a cornerstone of the Bucs’ defense and has received numerous accolades. These include a Pro Bowl selection and being named first-team All-Pro once and second-team All-Pro twice. One key factor in the Bucs’ recent defensive success has been the duo of David and Devin White. By keeping these two star players together, the Bucs can alleviate concerns about the linebacker position heading into the 2023 NFL Draft and the next season.

4. CB Jamel Dean

Keep in mind that the Buccaneers actually boasted a top-10 passing defense in 2022. In fact, they allowed only 203.6 passing yards per game. That was largely due to standout performances from cornerbacks Carlton Davis III and Jamel Dean. While Davis remains with the team, Dean is a pending free agent after two years as a backup and one year as a starter. Remember that he has amassed 110 total tackles, four interceptions, and 17 passes defended. Should the Buccaneers lose both Dean and Logan Ryan in free agency, the cornerback position would become a primary question mark. However, re-signing Dean would eliminate this concern and preserve their strong secondary.

3. G Isaac Seumalo

To improve their offensive line, the Buccaneers should consider signing guard Isaac Seumalo. He is a high-quality starter who has played both left and right guard and received praise for his football IQ. Despite dealing with injuries in recent seasons, Seumalo had a standout year and was part of one of the best offensive lines with the Eagles. His versatility, including taking snaps at tight end, tackle, guard, and center, means he can easily slot into the Bucs’ line. Also, at 29 years old, he aligns with their timeline. With projected deals ranging from a two-year, just north of $24 million contract to a three-year, $33 million contract, he is also a potentially reasonable and valuable investment for the team.

2. QB Jacoby Brissett

Last season, underrated QB Jacoby Brissett signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns. He impressively held the team over until the end of Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension and even outperformed him later in the year. Brissett has played well in his last two games against Todd Bowles’ defense, including an overtime win over the Buccaneers in 2021. This could be a factor in Tampa Bay’s decision-making. Although Brissett may not excite fans, he offers efficient play and ample starting experience at an affordable price. Those are three qualities the Bucs are likely to seek in their search for a quarterback. Now, Brissett also doesn’t necessarily have to be the starter. We all know from what happened to the San Francisco 49ers this past season how important it is to have quality QB backups. Brissett could be that guy, and he may compete for the starting spot alongside…

Jimmy Garoppolo hits Brandon Aiyuk in the endzone for his 2nd TD of the night! Throwback 2022 Week 11 MNF 49ers @ Estadio Azteca Mexico Cardinals pic.twitter.com/Xl592ttVNd — 49ers Throwback ❤💛 (@49ers_Throwback) February 9, 2023

1. QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The Buccaneers have been linked to several quarterbacks like Derek Carr, Baker Mayfield, and Aaron Rodgers. However, reports suggest they are also strongly 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo, who turns 32 in November, could offer stability to the Bucs’ quarterback position and complement their offensive weapons with a quick-hitting passing attack. If the Bucs can agree on a reasonable contract, Garoppolo could be the new starter on a team that could contend for its division. While Garoppolo may lower the team’s ceiling overall, the Bucs could still be competitive as they try to thrive in a post-Brady timeline.