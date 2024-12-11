ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head across the country to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Below we will continue our NFL odds series as we hand out a Buccaneers-Chargers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Buccaneers-Chargers Last Game – Matchup History

The Buccaneers won the last matchup with the Chargers in 2020 by a score of 38-31.

Overall Series: The Chargers lead the all-time series 8-4.

Here are the Buccaneers-Chargers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Buccaneers-Chargers Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +3 (-118)

Moneyline: +130

Los Angeles Chargers: -3 (-104)

Moneyline: -154

Over: 46.5 (-105)

Under: 46.5 (-115)

How to Watch Buccaneers-Chargers

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

TV: FOX

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Buccaneers are a great offensive team. They are third in the NFL in yards per game, sixth in pass yards, and eighth in rush yards. With that, Tampa Bay has scored the fifth-most points per game heading into Week 15. It is never easy to score on the Chargers, but the Buccaneers would be the team to do it. In fact, the Buccaneers have scored 28.0 points per game in their last three games played. All of those games have ended in a win for the Buccaneers. If they can stay hot on offense, the Buccaneers will be able to cover the spread.

Tampa Bay has also been good on defense in their last three games, which have all ended in wins. In those three games, Tampa Bay has allowed 14.3 points per game. Now, those games were against the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, and Las Vegas Raiders, but their ability to play defense has been a positive sign. Unfortunately, the Buccaneers just lost one of their better defenders, but they should still be able to play well on Sunday.

The Chargers are dealing with plenty of injuries. Ladd McConkey and Justin Herbert are both questionable for the game. JK Dobbins is, of course, out with his knee injury, and Will Dissly has been ruled out with a shoulder injury. That is a lot to overcome for Los Angeles, especially against the Buccaneers. With the injuries to the Chargers, the Buccaneers have a good chance to cover the spread.

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, Justin Herbert is questionable with his leg contusion he suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, he is expected to be active and ready to go for Sunday's matchup. Herbert is having an excellent season. He has thrown for 2,764 yards, and 14 touchdowns. More impressively, Herbert has thrown just one interception on the season. If Herbert can have a good game, the Chargers will have a great chance to win.

Los Angeles has played some great defense this season. They are allowing the fewest points per game at just 15.9. In their last five games, the most points the Chargers have allowed is 27 to the Cincinnati Bengals. They are also allowing the eighth-lowest pass yards per game, and they have 13 interceptions. Los Angeles has been able to shut teams down, and it is the reason they are in playoff contention this season. If the Chargers can continue to be dominant on defense, they will be able to cover the spread.

Final Buccaneers-Chargers Prediction & Pick

The Chargers are a good team, but without Dobbins and potentially Ladd McConkey, it is hard to trust their offense. Because of that, I will take the Buccaneers to cover the spread.

Final Buccaneers-Chargers Prediction & Pick: Buccaneers +3 (-118)