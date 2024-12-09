The Los Angeles Chargers suffered a tough loss on Sunday Night Football. LA barely lost 19-17 against Kansas City thanks to a bank-shot field goal as time expired. Losing to a division rival is never fun, especially when competing for a spot in the AFC playoffs. To make matters worse, one Chargers player suffered an injury that could come back to haunt them in future weeks.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert suffered a leg contusion on Sunday Night Football, according to Jim Harbaugh via The Athletic's Daniel Popper. Herbert said after the game that he thinks he took a helmet to the knee on the play. He was also seen walking with a slight limp in the locker room.

Herbert's injury could become a massive problem for the Chargers. Herbert was able to tough out the rest of the game and nearly beat the Chiefs in the process, all of which are good signs. However, it could become an issue if Herbert misses any additional time down the final stretch of the regular season. It could also become a problem for the Chargers if Herbert is able to play but isn't 100% the same player.

The Chargers are now 8-5 heading into the final four weeks of the regular season. They are still in control of their own destiny for making the playoffs. Los Angeles holds a two-game advantage over both Indianapolis and Miami, the only teams in the hunt who could become a threat.

Chargers fans should keep their eyes on the injury report this week to learn more about Herbert's status.

Chargers could not move the ball in the first half against Chiefs

Sunday Night Football was a classic “what could have been” game for the Chargers.

Los Angeles struggled to move the football during the first half, failing to score any points during teh first two quarters. As a result, they entered halftime down 13-0.

Justin Herbert spoke about the team's offensive performance after the game.

“We just had to settle in,” Herbert said, via the Associated Press. “We didn’t make enough plays in the first half and we didn’t execute the way we wanted to. Pass game, run game, we weren’t moving the ball well. That’s on us and I praise the guys for staying in there, staying patient and making plays in the second half.”

Los Angeles had a number of close calls in the first half that could have resulted in points. One of those moments included a near miss on a deep shot from Herbert to receiver Joshua Palmer. The pair came inches away from completing on what would have been a deep touchdown pass that could have cracked the game wide open.

Perhaps this will give the Chargers motivation should they meet the Chiefs in the playoffs.

Next up for the Chargers is a Week 15 matchup against the Buccaneers.