It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Buccaneers-Chiefs prediction and pick. The Buccaneers are a fun team, but they have struggled recently, while the Chiefs have looked like juggernauts.

The Buccaneers have dealt with many injuries recently, which have affected them. They are 4-4 but have lost three out of their last four games. They have big wins against the Commanders, Lions, Saints, and the Eagles. They also have notable losses to the Falcons twice, the Broncos, and the Ravens. This offense is the key with Baker Mayfield, but they have so many injuries that it will be difficult against the Chiefs’ defense.

The Chiefs are undefeated at 7-0, but things have not felt easy for the defending champs. The wins in Week 1 and 2 were extremely close, with the Ravens barely losing and the Bengals only losing due to a late flag. They also have good wins against the Falcons, Chargers, and 49ers. The offense is still figuring things out, but they have the best defense in the NFL, which has been the key to their undefeated record.

Here are the Buccaneers-Chiefs NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Buccaneers-Chiefs Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +350

Kansas City Chiefs: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -450

Over: 45.5 (-114)

Under: 45.5 (-106)

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

Time: 9:15 pm ET/6:15 pm PT

TV: ESPN/ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have looked great on offense. They are fourth in total offense at 389.5 yards per game and fourth in scoring offense at 29.4 points per game. Thanks to Baker Mayfield, they have the second-best passing offense in the NFL. He has 2,189 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and nine interceptions with a 71.1% completion percentage. Chris Olave and Mike Evans are injured, so Cade Otton is the best pass-catcher out wide. He has 344 yards and three touchdowns, with 36 receptions. The backfield has also been by committee, but Bucky Irving has been the standout with 395 yards and three touchdowns on 76 carries. This offense needs to find ways to score despite their injuries against this Kansas City defense.

The Buccaneers defense has been awful this season. They are 30th in total defense, allowing 387 yards per game. They have been worse against the pass than against the run, allowing 255.4 yards through the air and 131.6 rushing yards on the ground. There is talent on this defense with Lavonte David off the edge and Vita Vea up front. Then, Antoine Winflield Jr. has been the best player in the secondary for the Buccaneers. This defense needs to be the difference for the Buccaneers to have any chance in this game on the road at Arrowhead.

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Kansas City Chiefs are the defending champs and undefeated, but they still feel like they have not fired on all cylinders yet. The offense is still full of talent, with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce leading the way. They are averaging 24.7 points per game, and then in total offense, they are averaging 348 yards per game. The offense is still figuring some things out because they have been injured, with Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco both out for an extended period of time. Mahomes has 1,651 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and nine interceptions with a 68.4% completion percentage. Rice was the team’s leading receiver with 288 yards, but now Travis Kelce leads the way with 335 yards and one touchdown on 38 receptions. On the ground, Kareem Hunt has been great in his return to the Chiefs, with 308 yards for four touchdowns on 84 carries.

The Chiefs and their defense was the story of the NFL season last year. A team with so much offensive firepower won the Super Bowl because of how well their defense played. This season, they are allowing 295 total yards and 17.6 total points per game up to this point. They still have Chris Jones, a beast in the front seven, and George Karlaftis off the edge, too. Trent McDuffie has also been solid in the secondary as a lockdown cornerback. The defense has carried the Chiefs so far this season and will need to step up again against a Buccaneers offense that can score even with their injuries.

Final Buccaneers-Chiefs Prediction & Pick

The Chiefs are the better team in this game. The Buccaneers have been solid, but Mike Evans and Chris Godwin’s injuries on offense are too much going into Arrowhead. The Buccaneers have also struggled on defense, and the Chiefs could finally look great on offense because of their struggles. Expect the Chiefs to win, cover at home, and stay undefeated at 8-0.

Final Buccaneers-Chiefs Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -8.5 (-110)