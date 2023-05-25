A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The dust has already settled on the Milwaukee Bucks‘ decision to fire Mike Budenholzer. The team is now in the midst of a full-blown search for their next head coach and unsurprisingly, team cornerstone superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play a key role in this impending decision.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, there is one particular coach that seems to have piqued Antetokounmpo’s interest. This comes in the form of Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin:

“The Bucks appear to be the closest of the five teams with current coaching openings to filling the position. Nurse, Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and Adrian Griffin, an assistant on Nurse’s staff in Toronto, are the three reported finalists to replace the ousted Mike Budenholzer. As I reported here Monday, dialogue with Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to be a feature of this stage … with Giannis said to be intrigued by the Griffin option,” Stein wrote in his report (h/t NBA on Reddit).

This is quite interesting. It appears that Giannis is even more intrigued by the prospect of being coached by Griffin as opposed to Nick Nurse, who happens to be Griffin’s former boss in Toronto.

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson is also still in the mix, with the high-profile play-caller expected to part ways with the Dubs this summer.

Griffin, Nurse, and Atkinson appear to be the three frontrunners for the Bucks job, with Griffin supposedly in pole position thanks to Giannis’ supposed endorsement. Whatever the case might be, what you can be sure of is that Milwaukee won’t be hiring a new head coach without Antetokounmpo’s blessing.