Things got physical during the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons game when Isaiah Stewart was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected for pulling down Giannis Antetokounmpo to the ground. The next day, Bobby Portis was asked on the Run it Back show about the foul and how he felt it was handled.

“On this particular play, I don't think it was a basketball play,” Portis said. “It wasn't necessary, especially pulling someone down by their jersey. Things could have got out of hand and he could've got hurt. Definitely wasn't called for.”

Later on, Portis was asked if this is something that he'd keep in the back of his mind the next time they play the Pistons, but he was more worried about the referees than Stewart.

“I'm glad Giannis was okay…if (the referees) let that one slide, they have to let one of mine slide too,” Portis said.

Portis has had a few hard fouls called on him, so at the end of the day, he just wants the game to be called fair.

Giannis Antetokounmpo quotes Mike Tyson after Isaiah Stewart foul

After the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo used a Mike Tyson quote to describe the flagrant foul from Isaiah Stewart.

“He said some guys are manufactured killers, he's a born killer,” Antetokounmpo said. “I just feel the same way. I've been in that position many times in my life. I have two older brothers that, you know, push me on the floor, play, be tough on me, especially Thanasis. I've been so many times hit. So, it doesn't really faze me anymore. It doesn't really faze me. All I could think about was get up and try to make two free throws.

“At the same time, it's a dangerous play. That's not a basketball play. I think the ref did a great job of making the right call. I couldn't hear what it was, but I know that he got ejected. But at the end of the day when you play guys like (Jalen) Duren and Stewart, guys that are physical, tough, you gotta expect that. Coming to the game I knew it was going to be tough for me to get to my angles and make plays.”

The foul couldn't have bothered Antetokounmpo much, and it probably fired him up because he finished the game with 59 points and led the Bucks to a victory and their first back-to-back win this season.