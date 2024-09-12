There is no denying that the 2023-24 season was a major disappointment for the Milwaukee Bucks. Seen by many as a true threat to win the Larry O'Brien trophy, they ended up flaming out in the first round of the playoffs despite bringing Damian Lillard aboard via trade. Of course, Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury (he didn't suit up at all in the Bucks' six-game series loss vs. the Pacers) did not help matters whatsoever.

But now, for Year 2 of the Lillard and Antetokounmpo partnership, they are running out of excuses, says ESPN pundit Kendrick Perkins. Perkins challenged Lillard to help lead the Bucks all the way to the NBA Finals, as anything short of that would constitute a major failure on the superstar point guard's part.

“Now, you're getting a fresh start, training camp under Doc Rivers. The pressure is on Dame. In the Eastern Conference where the Knicks got better, the defending champs in the Boston Celtics are there, Philly is there, it's time for Dame to rise to the occasion,” Perkins said on NBA Today. “When you have a guy like Giannis Antetokounmpo, just making it to the playoffs or the Conference Finals is not enough.”

Moreover, Perkins said that Lillard must be held to the same standard as other superstars. Now that he has plenty of help in this Bucks roster, with a legitimate superstar such as Antetokounmpo and a rock-solid third option in Khris Middleton alongside him, Lillard has no excuses when it comes to delivering for Milwaukee come playoff time.

“When you look around the league, when you look at all the [stars] around his age, we put a lot of pressure on those guys to go out and deliver and bring home a championship. We got to keep that same energy with Damian Lillard,” Perkins added.

Indeed, a greater level of stability should do Lillard and the Bucks a world of good. Last season, both sides had to undergo major transitions, with Lillard uprooting his life having spent his entire career to that point with the Portland Trail Blazers, while the Bucks made two coaching changes in less than a year.

But the Eastern Conference will not be a cakewalk, and the Bucks better be prepared for the difficult road that lies ahead of them.

Can Damian Lillard and the Bucks strike gold in Year 2 of their partnership?

One of the major problems the Bucks faced last season was their shoddy perimeter defense. Going from Jrue Holiday to Damian Lillard took away the Bucks' defensive backbone on the perimeter, forcing Milwaukee to adopt a new scheme and overhaul the team's workings.

At the very least, the Bucks should have a few more reliable players this season compared to last. Delon Wright is an underrated defender and playmaker, and he should be of help in addressing Milwaukee's pillow-soft resistance on the perimeter. Meanwhile, Taurean Prince may not be the most exciting player to watch in the world, but as far as bench 3-and-D guys go, Prince is solid — as long as he isn't tasked to do too much.

Perhaps MarJon Beauchamp or Andre Jackson Jr. could be primed for a larger role, or maybe AJ Johnson defies expectations and becomes a major piece for the team on the wing. Be that as it may, expect the Bucks to be one of the best teams in the East still, as the presence of Antetokounmpo and Lillard are more than enough for them to keep their place atop the conference.