The Milwaukee Bucks are preparing to take on the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Playoffs with the series beginning on Sunday in Milwaukee. However, they are already without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the start of the series, although they are hoping he can return at some point. Now, Damian Lillard missed practice on Tuesday in a concerning turn of events for the Bucks, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.
‘Bucks coach Doc Rivers tells reporters that Giannis Antetokounmpo, AJ Green and Damian Lillard did not practice today.'
Lillard not practicing is an interesting twist, although it could very likely be just precautionary as they have a few days before the playoff series ramps up. However, Giannis is the more concerning matter here, and it remains to be seen when he will make his return to the court for the Bucks.
Rivers stated he doesn't know when Giannis will return and eased fans' concerns on Lillard a bit, per Dennis Krause of Spectrum News 1:
‘Giannis and Damian Lillard didn’t practice today. Lillard was more a precaution. Says Giannis is doing better than expected but has no idea if he’ll play in Game 1 Sunday against Pacers.'
There are a few days until the Bucks begin the series, so plenty of time for Lillard to be ready, and they need him now more than ever.
Bucks need Damian Lillard against the Pacers
The Bucks are already without Giannis Antetokounmpo for who knows how long. The Bucks finished the season in a bit of a skid, losing six of eight games in the month of April and clinching the third seed in the Eastern Conference. Giannis did play on April 9 against the Boston Celtics but missed the final three regular season games.
With a lot of pressure coming toward the Bucks this postseason, and with Giannis injured for now, they need Damian Lillard now more than ever. After acquiring him in a blockbuster trade with the Portland Trail Blazers last offseason, they immediately were given NBA title aspirations. But, it has been a bit of an up-and-down season.
Lillard finished the year averaging 24.3 PPG with seven assists and more than four rebounds per game. However, he went just 2-of-14 in the season finale against the Orlando Magic, and Stephen A. Smith even stated he might be unhappy with the situation in Milwaukee.
The Bucks face the 6-seed Indiana Pacers, although Milwaukee has beaten them just one time in the regular season. And, without their best player, there is a huge cause for concern.
It will be worth monitoring the status of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokiunmpo leading up to the first round of the playoffs as they push for an NBA title.