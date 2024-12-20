The month of December is turning out to be a good one for Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers, and not just because he has the gravelly voice you'd imagine Santa Claus would have after shouting “Ho Ho Ho” from up on his sleigh all night long on December 24th. No, for Rivers, a successful month of December includes winning the second-annual NBA Cup, and not too long after that, being named a nominee for the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Along with Rivers, the rest of the first-time nominees are Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Marc Gasol, Billy Donovan, Mark Few, Micky Arison, Sue Bird, Maya Moore, Chamique Holdsclaw, and Lisa Bluder.

For Doc Rivers, this distinction is simply a formality. The 13-year NBA veteran turned head coach is the eighth-winningest coach in NBA history, and he was named one of the fifteen greatest coaches in league history back in 2021 during the NBA's 75-year celebration. Even with multiple blown 3-1 postseason leads on there, with a 2008 NBA Title to his name, Doc's coaching resume is complete. Even more so now after overseeing the Bucks' 2024 NBA Cup victory.

Bucks rounding into shape after slow start to 2024-25 season

After the opening ten games of the season, it looked like the Milwaukee Bucks were heading toward a fork in the road moment. At 2-8, the Bucks looked lifeless and calls for trades of both Damian Lillard AND Giannis Antetokounmpo were starting. However, Milwaukee was able to flip the switch, winning nine of ten games between November 12th to December 3rd, and going a perfect 6-0 in the NBA In-Season Tournament on their way to a Championship Game appearance against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In that deciding game, the Bucks, who had allowed 115.7 points during that miserable ten game stretch to start the season, held the Thunder to a season-low 81 points in the NBA Cup final in Las Vegas earlier this week. Giannis Antetokounmpo — the NBA Cup MVP — and Damian Lillard combined for 49 points in the final game, and suddenly, the Bucks look very much like a contender to come out of the Eastern Conference come June.