Giannis Antetokounmpo is used to being in the basketball headlines, but typically it's for his exploits on the court. Recently, however, he was caught up in a basketball story he would no doubt have preferred not to be a part of, and as a spectator rather than a player.

He was among a number of fans who were evacuated from Game 4 of the Greek finals, which are being contested between Panathinaikos and Olympiacos. With Olympiacos leading the series 2-1, they were up 63-35 in the third quarter when chaos unfolded, with Panthinaikos fans throwing smoke bombs and flares towards the Olympiacos bench.

Unsurprisingly, there is no love lost between these two sides, who are the dominant teams in the Greek Basketball League. Historically, Panthinaikos have been the pre-eminent team in the league, winning 39 championships – Olympiacos sits in second with 14 – and one of the two has won all but one season harking way back to 1992.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Olympiacos, however, have had the wood over their rivals in recent years, winning the last two championships – both of them over Panthinaikos, the first 3-0 and the second 3-1. With a 28-point lead in the latter stages of the third quarter of a game in which a win would secure the title, it appeared they are destined for yet another comfortable finals win.

For the time being, however, that dream is on hold. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and his fellow spectators ushered out of the arena, the game was postponed at the time of writing, though given the extent of their lead it's likely they'll be awarded the victory and with it, their third consecutive championship.