Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo doubled down on his now-viral take about failure, this time even channeling Kobe Bryant who had a similar statement before.

To recall after the Bucks were eliminated by the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, Antetokounmpo was asked if he would consider the season a failure. After all, Milwaukee was the top seed in the East and had the best record in the NBA, but they ended up losing to the eighth-seeded team. In response, Giannis went on to preach why he doesn’t personally believe that there is failure in sports.

“It’s not a failure, it’s steps to success. There’s always steps to it. Michael Jordan played 15 years, won six championships. The other nine years was a failure? … There’s no failure in sports. There’s good days, bad days. Some days you are able to be successful, some days you’re not. … That’s what sports is about. You don’t always win,” Antetokounmpo shared at the time.

Now on Wednesday, two weeks after the Bucks’ playoffs exit, Giannis Antetokounmpo shared an edited video of his remarks along with Kobe Bryant who said the same thing during his playing days. On the caption, he emphasized his belief that “it’s steps to success.”

While the NBA world has been divided over Giannis’ remarks about failure, it is clear that the Greek Freak isn’t deterred by what others say. He is sticking to his belief, and no one can change his mind about it.

True enough, it’s disappointing to see how the Bucks’ season ended. But as Antetokounmpo and Bryant said, it’ll only be a failure if they don’t take the step to move forward.