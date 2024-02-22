The Bucks star admitted that he is hungry to bring another championship to Milwaukee after doing so in 2021.

It has been a rather topsy-turvy season for the Milwaukee Bucks. They may have a 35-21 record at present, which is good for third in the Eastern Conference, but there seems to be some sort of malaise that's been plaguing the franchise for the duration of the 2023-24 season. But for Giannis Antetokounmpo, it's put up or shut up time despite the uncomfortable noise surrounding the team, especially as of late.

Speaking with Malika Andrews of ESPN, the Bucks star expressed his thoughts on what it would mean for him to win another title for the franchise after his triumph in 2021 and how he intends to lead his team back to those incredible heights.

“Will I be happy to win another one for Milwaukee? Damn yeah. To be able to win two the right way? Man yeah… Enough with the talk… I need to get better,” Antetokounmpo said, via ClutchPoints Twitter (X).

"Will I be happy to win another one for Milwaukee? Damn yeah. To be able to win two the right way? Man yeah… Enough with the talk… I need to get better." Giannis Antetokounmpo on the pressure of winning another NBA title with the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/vtxUk1PmcY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 21, 2024

Nonetheless, it's not going to be easy for the Bucks, especially with all the off-court concerns they're facing. Head coach Doc Rivers is already throwing the franchise under the bus, Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo haven't quite meshed as envisioned, and the roster isn't as deep as it once was.

Still, one would think that Antetokounmpo's legacy is already secure. He has brought a championship to the Bucks, which was only their second in franchise history, and he did so as the team's bus driver (so to speak), cementing himself as the best player on a title-winning team. But the Greek Freak admits that he still feels pressure, both internal and external, for him to win another ring.

“What do you mean there's no pressure? […] What if I told you there was more pressure? Now I have to, my mind, my body, I want that feeling again. I want to do it again. People expect me to do it. I expect this from me,” Antetokounmpo added.

It's not quite clear if the Bucks can put together the pieces necessary for them to win a championship in 2024. The franchise has been through so much change and transition. But Giannis Antetokounmpo's presence guarantees that the Bucks will have a fighting chance.