Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo appears to be in the Stephen Curry, Tim Duncan, and Kobe Bryant one-team man mold, but in today's NBA, there are no such guarantees. Antetokounmpo said as much during his podcast appearances, basically telling the Bucks front office that he could be a flight risk if the team fails to surround him with the talent necessary to compete for a championship. And to that end, the Bucks made the most high-profile trade of the offseason thus far, trading away Jrue Holiday, a crucial piece in their 2021 title-winning squad, for Damian Lillard.

Acquiring Lillard should pry the Bucks' title-window wide open, as a Dame-Giannis pick-and-roll figures to be one of the most unstoppable plays a team can run given how lethal both are in what they do. Thus, one would think that acquiring Lillard would show Antetokounmpo that the Bucks, indeed, are serious about contending for a title, therefore convincing the Greek Freak to commit his future to the franchise by signing an extension.

However, Giannis Antetokounmpo, during media day, basically shut down any and all possibility of him signing an extension with the Bucks due to a financial catch. Nevertheless, the Bucks star said that it may only be a matter of time before he puts his signature on the dotted line, for as long as the finances make sense.

“I want to be a Milwaukee Buck for the rest of the my career, as long as we are winning…. the commitment from the team for me, is there,” Antetokounmpo said, per Jamal Collier of ESPN.

At the moment, the biggest contract Giannis Antetokounmpo can sign is a $186.6 million extension for three years on top of his existing deal that would pay him $94.4 million for the next two seasons, with a player option for the 2025-26 season. Given how fast the salary cap is rising and how astronomical the worth of max contracts has become, it's not a big surprise to see Antetokounmpo hold out and commit when he's legally entitled to a bigger deal.

Of course, seeing how the new-look Bucks perform will also help in nudging Antetokounmpo's decision further towards staying in Milwaukee. But knowing how great of a player Damian Lillard is, he may not need too much convincing in that regard.