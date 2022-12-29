By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo may have not matched Luka Doncic’s monster 60-21-10 triple-double, but what he did on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls is equally noteworthy.

In the showdown, Antetokounmpo finished with 45 points, 22 rebounds and seven dimes. With that, he and Luka became two of only four players to record a 45-20 game in the last 10 seasons, per Stat Muse.

The fact that only two others have achieved the feat over the last 10 years is testament to how difficult it is to do, but Giannis and Luka made it look so easy.

Both Antetokounmpo and Doncic are in the MVP race, and it’s definitely going to be a tough battle considering what they have accomplished so far this season. Not to mention that several other players like Jayson Tatum and Nikola Jokic have made their cases for the award as well.

For what it’s worth, though, Giannis would have probably liked to win more than achieve an individual milestone. The Bucks lost to the Bulls 119-113, piling more misery on the franchise that has been on a slump in recent weeks. Milwaukee has now lost four straight games, and it doesn’t look like they have things figured out that would get them out of their recent struggles.

While Giannis has largely maintained a positive attitude amid their losing streak, the Bucks really need to do something if they want to get back in contention for the top seeds in the Eastern Conference. Antetokounmpo is playing like an MVP as usual, but he certainly needs help.