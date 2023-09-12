Injuries ended up playing a huge role in the Milwaukee Bucks' downfall last season. Not only was Khris Middleton limited for what seemed like the entire year due to knee issues, but superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo went down in the team's first-round playoff series with a back injury.

Milwaukee was embarrassed in five games against the Miami Heat after owning the league's best record during the regular season, which sent the recent NBA champions back to the drawing boards this offseason. Mike Budenholzer was replaced on the sideline by former Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin and while it seemed like roster change was inevitable, the Bucks are bringing back their entire core.

Alongside Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis, Giannis and Middleton remain the focal points with the Bucks look to once again finish with the best record in the league and contend for a title. However, Milwaukee is already dealing with some injury concerns, as Middleton underwent right knee surgery in June and Antetokounmpo had a clean up procedure done to his left knee in July.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Griffin recently attended the Bucks Foundation Golf Outing and was not only asked about his relationship with Giannis and the other players on the roster, but where his two All-Stars were at in their recovery from offseason knee surgery.

“That’s the plan,” Griffin stated briefly when asked if Middleton and Antetokounmpo would be ready for training camp, via The Athletic's Eric Nehm. “They’ve been working their butts off. They’ve been in the gym every day, just grinding. I think the most important thing is just to take it day-by-day, and that’s what they’re doing and it’s been terrific.”

Aside from noting that the team's two stars are going to be ready for camp in a few weeks, the new Bucks head coach also stated that everyone else on the roster is completely healthy. For once, Milwaukee has their full roster available entering the new season, something they have not had in quite some time.

A fully healthy roster presents a lot of upside for the Bucks, especially since their All-Star trio of Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Holiday proved to be one of the best in the league during their championship run in 2021.

Following an All-Star campaign during the 2021-22 season, Middleton missed a chunk of time in the postseason due to injury and he went on to miss the start of the 2022-23 season after undergoing offseason wrist surgery. In total, Middleton played in just 33 games a season ago due to ongoing right knee problems.

As for Antetokounmpo, he was set to represent Greece in the 2023 FIBA World Cup this summer before being shut down during his recovery process from knee surgery in July. The two-time MVP has made it clear that he is doing well and will be ready for the start of the regular season.

While they've had some great depth through the years, the Bucks' success hinders on their star's availability. The news of both Giannis and Middleton being ready for training camp is certainly what Milwaukee fans want to hear, especially given the way the 2022-23 season ended.